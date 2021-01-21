MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It seems former President Donald Trump isn’t the only Trump moving to South Florida. His daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner are renting a luxury condo in the Arte building in Miami’s exclusive Surfside neighborhood, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Apparently, it’s a just a temporary home though. The condo is a five-minute drive from their permanent home being built on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” The couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot last month for $32 million from Julio Iglesias.

The property is about 60 miles from the former president’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.

Trump and Kushner reportedly signed a deal to lease a large, unfurnished unit in Arte Surfside for at least a year.

While their monthly rent is not known, according to the Wall Street Journal, similar properties in the area typically lease for tens of thousands of dollars per month.

The pyramid-shaped Arte Surfside was designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio. One its developers is Alex Sapir, whose organization teamed up with Donald Trump’s firm to build the Trump Soho condo-hotel in New York City in 2008.