MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history but Wednesday night, one ticket matched all six numbers in a jackpot worth $731.1 million.

The single ticket was sold in Maryland.

The winning numbers were: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

The winner will have the choice to receive 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $546.8 million before taxes.

The next jackpot is now $20 million.

For an even bigger jackpot, the massive Mega Millions jackpot is still in play.

Friday’s jackpot is worth an estimated $970 million.

That is second-largest prize in the game’s history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since September 15.

The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $716.3 million before taxes.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.