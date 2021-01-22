WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hurricane Bill Proposal, Joe Gruters, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Senate Republican on Friday filed a bill that would provide a sales-tax “holiday” around the start of hurricane season for people who buy disaster-preparedness supplies.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the proposal (SB 734) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 2.

The state has regularly held such holidays in recent years, with Gruters proposing a holiday from May 28 through June 13.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

The six-month hurricane season starts June 1.

The proposal would allow people to avoid paying sales taxes on a series of items, such as portable generators costing $750 or less, tarps costing $50 or less, packages of batteries costing $30 or less, and food coolers costing $30 or less.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team