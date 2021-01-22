TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Senate Republican on Friday filed a bill that would provide a sales-tax “holiday” around the start of hurricane season for people who buy disaster-preparedness supplies.
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the proposal (SB 734) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 2.
The state has regularly held such holidays in recent years, with Gruters proposing a holiday from May 28 through June 13.
The six-month hurricane season starts June 1.
The proposal would allow people to avoid paying sales taxes on a series of items, such as portable generators costing $750 or less, tarps costing $50 or less, packages of batteries costing $30 or less, and food coolers costing $30 or less.
