PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A 18-year-old girl from Pembroke Pines, who was kidnapped at gunpoint early Sunday morning, has been found along with her reported kidnapper in Virginia.

According to Pembroke Pines police, they were notified at 12:40 a.m. Monday by the Virginia State Police that Nicole Martinez and her alleged abductor, Jaddier T. Sanchez, were found in Alexandria driving the 2007 Dodge Ram.

Martinez was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Jaddier T. Sanchez, 37, was arrested.

According to police, Martinez and her parents were kidnapped on Sunday outside of their home in the 900 block of SW 147th Avenue in Pembroke Pines after returning home around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect, Sanchez forced the family of three into a pickup truck that belongs to one of the parents.

Sanchez, police say, drove them to various banks to withdraw money from the ATM’s before driving to Palm Beach County where he left both parents on the side of the road in Belle Glade.

He then left in the stolen pickup truck without releasing Nicole, who according to police was being held against her will.

Police say the parents know Sanchez through their daughter but did not go into detail.