MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Did your house or office shake and rattle Friday afternoon?

People across South Florida are reporting they felt their homes shake, similar to a small earthquake.

The City of Weston even posted a tweet that reads, “In regard to the rumbling that people in Weston felt just earlier. There was NO explosion in #Weston. There are reports this was felt in several counties. We do not have definitive information on what caused it at this time.”

In regard to the rumbling that people in Weston felt just earlier. There was NO explosion in #Weston. There are reports this was felt in several counties. We do not have definitive information on what caused it at this time. — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) January 15, 2021

A CBS4 viewer said in an email her “sliding glass doors and windows shook violently. I’m in West Kendall. Friends as faar south as marathon and Islamorada felt it and as far north as Davie and Lauderhill.”

She was not alone.

Twitter is filled with South Florida residents posting about the unexplained shaking.

Whoa that was a pretty long tremor in Miami I just felt! Welp, "earthquake in Florida" is marked off the 2021 checklist! ✅ — ✖️message deleted✖️♻️ (@iGotThatFire247) January 15, 2021

Pretty sure I just felt an earthquake in Islamorada, Florida… did anyone else feel that??? My entire house shook for almost 10 seconds. — KPC (@KarinaProbz) January 15, 2021

We just felt an earthquake in Oakland Park, FL😱😱 #florida #earthquake — Deborah Pupillo (@DeborahPupillo) January 15, 2021

The United States Geological Survey is not reporting any activity in South Florida, however, there was a strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala’s capital Friday morning. The U.S. Geological Service said the earthquake’s epicenter was located just off Guatemala’s Pacific coast 3 miles south-southwest of Champerico. The USGS has not linked the earthquake in Guatemala to the what people felt in South Florida.

Florida is known for having the fewest earthquakes of any US state because it’s not located near any tectonic plate boundaries, however, earthquakes do happen. They are just very rare.

In September 2020, there was a magnitude 4.0 earthquake near the Florida/Alabama state line.

But one of the most notable events in Miami took place nearly one year ago. It was Jan. 28, 2020 when buildings in Miami had to be evacuated after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake rattled off the coast of Jamaica and was felt along the east coast of South Florida.