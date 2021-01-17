PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are searching for an 18-year-old girl who was kidnapped at gunpoint, along with her parents, early Sunday morning.

According to police, Nicole Martinez and her parents were kidnapped outside of their home in the 900 block of SW 147th Avenue in Pembroke Pines after returning home around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect, Jaddier T. Sanchez, 37, forced the family of three into a pickup truck which belongs to one of the parents. It’s a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with Florida Tag #PYDC13.

Sanchez, police say, drove them to various banks to withdraw money from the ATM’s before driving to Palm Beach County where he left both parents on the side of the road in Belle Glade.

He then left in the stolen pickup truck without releasing Nicole, who is being held against her will.

Police say the parents know Sanchez through their daughter but did not go into detail.

Nicole Martinez is 5’3”, 120lbs, black short shoulder length wavy hair, tattoos on right/left forearm, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and orange/black cheetah print shorts.

Sanchez, who has large tattoos around his neck, is considered to be armed and dangerous. Pembroke Pines police investigators are working with the FBI and other Law Enforcement partners as this case remains an active investigation.

If you see Martinez, Sanchez, or the stolen struck, you are urged to call 911 or the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email to tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.