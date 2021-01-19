MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida has now vaccinated more than one million people, 500,000 of those are seniors over 65, but now due to vaccine supply constraints, Baptist Health System is suspending all first-dose vaccinations.

In a statement on social media and on their website, Baptist Health says, “Any appointments booked for January 20 and all later dates are now canceled, and we are not taking any new appointments.”

The exceptions are Baptist Health’s frontline employees and members of the medical staff who have not yet received their first vaccine and patients of the Miami Cancer Institute and the Lynn Cancer Institute.

Those with canceled appointments are being notified via email.

However, those with second dose appointments are not affected at this time. If you already received a first dose of the vaccine with Baptist Health, you should have received your second dose appointment when you received your first shot. Those appointments remain unchanged.

Baptist Health says they are not rescheduling any appointments at this time due to the uncertainty of vaccine supply.

For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Vaccine.