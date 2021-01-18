ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – Walt Disney World has stopped selling new annual passes.
The theme park said it will renew passes for current owners.
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” reopened in July after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including mandatory masks and social distancing.
The announcement comes as the Disneyland California theme park halted its annual pass program entirely. Disneyland made the announcement last week after it allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.
Disney officials would not say how many people hold these passes or how much the move will cost the company, adding it would begin issuing pro-rated refunds to eligible passholders.
California’s Disneyland closed in March and has not reopened since because coronavirus metrics in the county where the park is located have not declined to the levels required by the state.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)