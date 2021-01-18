MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Moving trucks were spotted Monday at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.
At least two trucks with boxes of items were spotted by news helicopters being wheeled inside the estate.
There was also a large security presence around the compound, along with at least one Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying above.
Whether President Trump can make Mar-a-Lago his permanent residence is still unclear.
He is expected to fly to Palm Beach on Wednesday, marking his last ride on Air Force One, ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the inauguration.
More from CBSMiami.com
Fired Florida Data Scientist Rebekah Jones Turning Herself In After Arrest Warrant Issued
Pembroke Pines Teen Nicole Martinez, Parents, Kidnapped At Gunpoint
Reports Of Unexplained Shaking Rattles South Florida Residents On Friday