MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after a fire broke out in their northwest Miami-Dade home.

Around 7:45 a.m., neighbors noticed smoke coming from the home at NW 136th Avenue and NW 6th and called 911.

“It looked like the fire had been burning for a little while before anyone noticed it,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Mark Chavers.

Miami-Dade police and firefighters rushed to save the two people trapped inside.

“As soon as they opened the door, they had heavy smoke. Miami-Dade police, they tried to make entry, they were pushed back by the smoke. Our guys were able to get in, but obviously zero visibility,” said Chavers.

Firefighters discovered the two people were trapped in a back bedroom. They were able to pull them out through a window.

“It was a difficult rescue,” said Chavers.

Both of the elderly residents were taken to a hospital as trauma alerts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.