MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,002 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 1,579,281 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 142 additional deaths, bringing the total to 24,657.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.19% while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.58%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,844 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 22 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,617.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 346,090.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.05%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.53%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 908 new cases and 14 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,983.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 159,670 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.17%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.10%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 19 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,960 cases and 37 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.33% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.09%.