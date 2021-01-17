MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The state run COVID-19 vaccination site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is moving to a new location on stadium property.

Mike Jachles with the Division of Emergency Management said Sunday the site will be open on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, however the vaccines, which are being given by appointment only to seniors 65 and older, is moving to a different location.

It will be on the south side of 199 Street. Where we are now on the north side of 199 Street, the COVID-19 test site will remain intact in the current location, and no appointment is needed for the COVID-19 test and they are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week.”

Starting Monday @FLSERT @HardRockStadium #COVID19 site: #covidvacccine moves to Gate 16, by appointment only (no exceptions). Enter from NW 27 Ave onto 199 St. If taking @FloridaTurnpike, use Exit 47 NW27Av/University Dr. and go south to 199 St. Follow signs. pic.twitter.com/TU04xtGfaT — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) January 17, 2021

Jachles said 1,027 vaccines were administered on Sunday and 2,800 tests were conducted.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

He said with the new vaccine site on the south side of 199 Street, cars must approach from the west to the east and enter through Gate 16.

He says it will help reduce confusion.

“This is by appointment only, there are no exceptions. Because of the capacity, because of the availability, that’s all we are doing about 1,000 vaccines a day, and this will promote better efficiency by allowing us to separate the cars rather than have one line for testing and vaccines and sort everyone out.”

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida

He added they don’t want anyone waiting in line for hours and not get a shot. “You need an appointment.”

Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-499-0840

The TTY number is 1-888-256-8918

CLICK HERE to check for available appointments

Additional appointments will open as the vaccine becomes available

People with appointments are advised not to arrive more than 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled time.

No appointments are needed for coronavirus testing. Cars must have working windows that fully open and close.