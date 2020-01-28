MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries . It was centered only about 6 miles beneath the surface of the water.

The quake was so powerful that some people in Miami say they felt their building shake.

“I was sitting at my desk in Aventura, I felt motion similar to feeling light-headed,” said one person who felt his building shake, but didn’t want to be identified. He told CBSMiami.com, “It didn’t stop, and my coworker asked if the building was moving. It lasted for another 20 seconds as we walked toward the stairwell.”

There are buildings in downtown Miami being evacuated as well, reportedly due to the buildings shaking from the earthquake.

Chopper 4 flew over the buildings as hundreds of people were seen walking out onto the street.

Miami-Dade police have confirmed officers responded to the Datran Center in Downtown Dadeland just after 2:30 p.m. to investigate reports of the building shaking. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

The Stephen P. Clark building in downtown Miami has also been closed as a precaution, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Miami Police tweeted that some buildings in the Brickell area were evacuated but there were no reported injuries and there are no road closures.

The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami threat for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands. The Weather Service said there is a threat of tsunami waves reaching about 1 to 3 feet above tide level.

There are no initial reports of damage or casualties.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.