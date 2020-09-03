ESCAMBIA COUNTY (CBSMiami) — The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed a magnitude 4.0 earthquake near the Florida/Alabama line on Thursday morning.

According to USGS, the quake was recorded at around 11 a.m.

It was centered near Mount Carmel in northern Santa Rosa County.

According to the USGS Impact Report, the earthquake caused only weak shaking and no damage is expected as a result of the quake.

NorthEscambia.com received hundreds of reports of the ground shaking and even motion of walls and other objects inside buildings from across the area.

A high school in the area reported the quake could be felt at the school but all students are safe. There were no injuries or damage.

On January 28, 2020, there was a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the Caribbean that was so powerful it shook parts of Miami.