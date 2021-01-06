MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson is joining fellow Democratic Rep. and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist in calling for the removal of President Trump after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, interrupting the joint session of Congress counting Electoral College votes.

Rep. Wilson tweeted Wednesday night, “Trump must be removed from office. For his role in inciting today’s insurrection, I am calling on VP Pence and the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment. Because I fear that Pence lacks the courage for such bold action, I am also cosponsoring articles of impeachment.”

Wilson and Crist are far from alone in calling for Trump’s resignation or removal from office.

CBS News is reporting Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump, however, it has not been formally presented to Vice President Pence.

NEWS: @margbrennan tells us several cabinet members have discussed whether to move forward with formal proceedings to invoke 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office pic.twitter.com/xxrozzyOC8 — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 7, 2021

So what is the 25th Amendment?

It says if the President becomes unable to do his job, the Vice President becomes the President for a short period of time if the President is sick or disabled.

However, if Cabinet secretaries want to remove the President, they would have to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment which allows certain top government officials to assess that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The Vice President must agree to do this. If the president fights it, Congress decides.

Section 4 is the only part of the Amendment that has never been used.

Many believe Trump incited the crowd gathered outside the Capitol earlier in the day when he said, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore. Let the weak ones get out,” he went on. “This is a time for strength.”

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told the crowd, “Let’s have trial by combat.”

“What happened Wednesday was nothing less than an attempted coup,” said Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo.