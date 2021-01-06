MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Florida Governor and US Representative Charlie Crist called for the removal of President Trump on Thursday afternoon following protests at the US Capitol.

Crist, who served the 44th governor of the Sunshine State from 2007 to 2011, tweeted that the 25th Amendment should be invoked, allowing for the removal of the president.

He said, “It’s time to remove the president.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It’s time to remove the President. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) January 6, 2021

Earlier Wednesday, hundreds of protesters breached the US Capitol with many making their way inside the building by breaking windows.

Lawmakers were told to stay inside their offices because of the security breach.

In a recorded message, President Trump told their supporters to go home and maintained that the election had been stolen.

The 25th amendment of the Constitution provides a protocol for how the nation’s vice president can assume power.