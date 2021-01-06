MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Senator Marco Rubio asked President Trump via Twitter to restore order, as lawmakers found themselves trapped inside their offices on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of Trump supporters could be seen outside the US Capitol and many had made their way inside the building.

President-Elect Joe Biden called it a siege of the Capitol and called for Trump to go on national TV and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.

Cameras showed scuffles with police. A protester could be seen throwing a projectile and hitting a police officer in the face.

This is what Senator Rubio said to Trump:

“Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

In an earlier tweet, Rubio said, “There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.”

President Trump released a recorded message telling his supporters at the Capitol to go home but continued to say that this election had been stolen.

Earlier in the day, President Trump tweeted to his supporters:

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Florida Senator Rick Scott said this in a tweet: “Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for.”

Meanwhile, former Miami-Dade County Mayor and Congressman-Elect Carlos Gimenez also asked the president for help:

“Mr. President @realDonaldTrump please take a firm stance and help us restore order in the Capitol. This is unacceptable and dangerous. Capitol Police needs additional officers and resources now. We need you to urgently call on these protestors to disperse.”

At least one protester had broken into the Speaker of the House of Representatives’ office.

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted: “@realDonaldTrump

This is how we make America great? Violence, storming the Capitol, attempting to block your duly elected successor by encouraging armed insurrection?”

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reassured county residents via Twitter: “@MDPD_Director assured me that MDPD (Miami-Dade Polic) is monitoring the situation in D.C., all is calm in our county & they are prepared for any public safety issues if they arise. Praying for the safety of all Americans and a quick resolution to the unrest and violence in our nation’s capital.”

Officials announced that the entire DC National Guard had been activated.

Watch live coverage of the protest at the US Capitol.