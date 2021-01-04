MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congressman-elect and former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN on Friday that he is unsure if he will vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
He says he wants to hear the evidence that some Republicans will present to Congress.
“There is a pretty high bar that those that are objecting to the results will have to pass, but since I sit there as basically a juror, I will sit and listen to the evidence and make up my mind once I listen to the evidence,” said Gimenez.
Then the CNN anchor asked, “Do you have any evidence at this point to make you think that Joe Biden shouldn’t be sworn in as president?”
More from CBSMiami.com
Four Dead, Three Hurt In New Year’s Day Crash In South Miami-Dade
Key West New Year’s Eve To Feature Early ‘Drag Queen Drop’
You May Need A COVID Vaccine Passport To Travel In 2021
Gimenez responded, “At this point, I haven’t seen anything, but, again, the argument is that a lot of the evidence has never been brought to court.”
“The courts have badly shot down the challenges due to procedural grounds though, again, being a juror, I will do my constitutional duty and vote my conscience.”
You must log in to post a comment.