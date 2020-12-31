KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Despite a mandated 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve curfew in Key West to help guard against coronavirus transmission, a local entertainment and lodging complex is continuing plans for a scaled-down version of a traditional “drop” of a female impersonator in a super-sized replica of a woman’s red high heel.

Thursday night’s festivities won’t take place on Duval Street as normal, but the Bourbon St. Pub complex plans “The New Year’s Eve Shoe Drop” in the property’s back courtyard.

To comply with the curfew, the iconic 23rd consecutive shoe descent is set to take place at 9 p.m. to coincide with the timing of midnight celebrations in earlier world time zones.

The complex also sold tickets to the private event to limit revelers, who are to be seated to maintain social distancing, according to bar co-owner Joey Schroeder.

While multiple New Year’s Eve “drops” typically take place in Key West, including the drop of a conch shell and a pirate wench, they were canceled to avoid drawing large crowds to downtown streets and waterfront areas.

The curfew mandated by Key West city officials is effective New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and January 2nd from 10 p.m. each night through 6 a.m. the next morning. The curfew does not apply to the remainder of the Florida Keys.

