MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people died and three teenagers were rushed to the hospital following a car crash on West Flagler Street in Miami-Dade on New Year’s Day morning.
The crash happened early Friday near the intersection of Flagler and West 79th Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Chevrolet Tahoe headed west on Flagler collided with a blue Hyundai when the blue car attempted to make a left turn from W 79th Avenue onto Flagler on a red flashing light.
All four people in the blue Hyundai, a woman and three men died on the scene.
The three people in the black Tahoe, all 16-year-old males, were taken to Kendall Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.
Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash and whether alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed were factors. In a release, FHP said the names of the victims will not be released.
