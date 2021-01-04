BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Students and teachers in Broward County are back online Monday night after a day full of connectivity issues with their online learning platform.
On Monday, students were supposed to return to class after holiday break. However, many of them could not log on for classes on their first day back to virtual learning.
But just after 3 p.m. Monday, district officials said they were able to get the systems back online and restore full access to parents, students and teachers.
The district added they will continue performing testing on the system through the rest of the evening.
