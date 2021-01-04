  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccinations, Local TV, Miami News, Peter D'Oench

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Problems plagued the first day of the state’s health department COVID-19 vaccinations at two Broward parks.

On Sunday, those with appointments lined up for hours to get their shots at Vista View Park in Davie and Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek.

Last week and over the weekend, people 65 and over were urged to make appointments at browardcovidvaccine.com. However, due to huge demand, the site was taken down several times after it was overwhelmed by people trying to sign up.

People trying to login in were greeted by this message, “We sincerely apologize. This site has been taken down for maintenance in order to serve you better. Thank you.”

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health Broward County tweeted out that all appointment times had been filled.

One man told The Sun-Sentinal the Vista View Park site ran out of vaccine and hundreds who waited in line were turned away in the afternoon when the site shut down early.

The state health department said they would be rescheduled.

After being vaccinated, everyone is given cards with appointments to return for a second and final shot in three weeks. They’ll also be monitored briefly to see if there were any bad reactions.

Starting Tuesday, seniors with appointments will be able to go to Markham Park in Sunrise for vaccinations.

Also Tuesday, a fourth site is expected to open at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale where the city manager hopes up to 500 people a day will get vaccinated.

The state’s health department plans to open more sites in the coming weeks.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller said he was told as many as 10 sites could be opened.

