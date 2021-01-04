MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in a crash on I-75 early Monday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 26-year-old woman from Tampa was heading west on the highway when she hit another vehicle near mile marker 42.
Tampa woman’s vehicle went off the road to the left and ended up in the grassy median. She was injured in the crash.
The vehicle she hit, veered off to the right and ended up on the shoulder. The 16-year-old driver was also injured, her 18-year-old passenger was killed. Both are from Naples.
The two drivers were airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.
