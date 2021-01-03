MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three businesses on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach are shut down Sunday for playing music too loudly.
Miami Beach police said code enforcement closed Caffe Milano, The Clevelander and Palace for violating Miami-Dade County’s emergency order.
The emergency order only allows music to be played at ambient levels.
“You know we’ve been doing this now for months. The city’s allowed me to do this. And now one day I’m not allowed. How does this happened after weeks of being open and doing shows? And now I’m just closed down,” said Palace owner Thomas Donall. “This is really, really a horrible, horrible situation for all of us.”
It’s not clear if the businesses will also be fined.
