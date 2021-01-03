MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom is excited that Holiday Park will be converted from a testing site to a place where the elderly can get a free Pfizer vaccine.

“If you’re 65 and older come here and be vaccinated,” said Lagerbloom.

That applies to any resident and like the three other drive-through Broward vaccination sites: Vista View, Tradewinds, and Markham Parks.

You will need to make an appointment through browardcovidvaccine.com and print out and fill out this consent form beforehand.

“We look forward to helping seniors get here and start the vaccination process.”

For those wanting a COVID-19 test in Fort Lauderdale, Mills Pond Park will be open for that.

Around Fort Lauderdale, we found many excited about a fourth Broward vaccination site being opened.

Susanne Orans, who is eager to get vaccinated, said, “Are you looking forward to getting the vaccine? Yes. Why is that? To be protected. We’re 80 years old. But no one has one. We can’t get one to march. It’s absurd.”

“I want to see my grandchildren. I want to see my great-grandchildren,” said Danny Orans.

“I think people in my age group are more susceptible and should pay close attention to what’s going on,” said Leonard Eger.

Eger, who is 65, has suffered a terrible loss from the coronavirus. He is hopeful to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I lost my younger brother at 53 to covid on December 13th,” said Eger.

“It is time to turn the corner and get back to normal,” said Lagerbloom.