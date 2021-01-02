MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officials from the Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced Saturday that over 4,000 appointments have been made for DOH-Broward COVID-19 vaccinations.
Additionally, they said, “A significant number of additional appointments will be available to be scheduled for the next 3 weeks, when the site is up and running.”
If you are a Broward resident and 65-years-of-age and older, the website to make your appointment is: browardcovidvaccine.com
They urge you to keep checking their Twitter feed for updates as to when the site will be up and running. Click here to read their Twitter posts.
If there are no appointments available, they urge you to “keep checking back to the website as new sites and schedules will be posted.”
Paramedics will be on hand during all vaccinations in case of adverse reactions, officials said.
