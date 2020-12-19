MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,682 new coronavirus infections Saturday.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,193,165.
There were another 74 deaths bringing the total to 20,764 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.75%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.34%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,382 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 4,050.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 272,098.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.16%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.62%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 1,064 new cases and 5 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,768.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 126,402 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.25% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.35%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 27 new cases and no new additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,996 cases and 32 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.62%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 8.47%.
