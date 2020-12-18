Caught On Cam: 3 People Arrested After Fight Over PlayStation 5 Running Out At Walmart

  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cameras were rolling at a South Florida Walmart when a fight broke out because the store ran out of a popular gaming system.

According to police in Doral, it happened Dec. 10 after a family got agitated because Walmart no longer had PlayStation 5’s in stock.

Police said the situation escalated to the point a woman holding a baby punched a female officer, causing her to fall to the ground.

Three people were arrested.

The baby was turned over to her grandmother.

