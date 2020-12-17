FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has arrested a convicted felon on pre-trial for armed trafficking after finding narcotics, guns and ammo at his home.

According to the FLPD, it all started when UPS contacted the department that security found a package containing about 145 grams of manually pressed pills.

FLPD conducted a field test of the pills, which turned up positive for fentanyl and heroin.

The package was addressed to a Shakeem Hill at a residence in the 520 block of NW 20 Ave.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Manatee Mystery Solved: FWC Necropsy Behind What Appeared To Be Decapitated Sea Cow

3 People Arrested After Fight Over PlayStation 5 Running Out At Walmart

Gov. Ron Desantis Says Trump Loss Could Affect Florida

Undercover detectives delivered the package to Hill, who police said accepted. As a result, FLPD narcotics detectives and members of the SWAT team served an anticipatory search warrant.

Detectives said they found the following during a search of Hill’s bedroom:

Original package and its contents

Additional narcotics

AR-15

9mm handgun

Multiple loaded magazines

Loose ammo

$3,436 in cash

Police said a check of the pistol revealed it was stolen from a Hialeah resident.

Hill, a convicted felon currently on pre-trial release for armed trafficking, was taken into custody.

He’s being charged with the following: