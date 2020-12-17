  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Armed Trafficking, Crime, Fort Lauderdale Police, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has arrested a convicted felon on pre-trial for armed trafficking after finding narcotics, guns and ammo at his home.

According to the FLPD, it all started when UPS contacted the department that security found a package containing about 145 grams of manually pressed pills.

FLPD conducted a field test of the pills, which turned up positive for fentanyl and heroin.

The pills police said were found in the package addressed to Hill. (Courtesy: Ft. Lauderdale PD)

The package was addressed to a Shakeem Hill at a residence in the 520 block of NW 20 Ave.

Undercover detectives delivered the package to Hill, who police said accepted. As a result, FLPD narcotics detectives and members of the SWAT team served an anticipatory search warrant.

Detectives said they found the following during a search of Hill’s bedroom:

  • Original package and its contents
  • Additional narcotics
  • AR-15
  • 9mm handgun
  • Multiple loaded magazines
  • Loose ammo
  • $3,436 in cash

The AR-15 and handgun police said were found in Hill’s bedroom. (Courtesy: Ft. Lauderdale PD)

Police said a check of the pistol revealed it was stolen from a Hialeah resident.

Hill, a convicted felon currently on pre-trial release for armed trafficking, was taken into custody.

He’s being charged with the following:

  • 1 count of grand theft of a firearm
  • 2 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
  • 2 counts of armed trafficking in fentanyl 28 grams or more

CBSMiami.com Team

