FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has arrested a convicted felon on pre-trial for armed trafficking after finding narcotics, guns and ammo at his home.
According to the FLPD, it all started when UPS contacted the department that security found a package containing about 145 grams of manually pressed pills.
FLPD conducted a field test of the pills, which turned up positive for fentanyl and heroin.
The package was addressed to a Shakeem Hill at a residence in the 520 block of NW 20 Ave.
Undercover detectives delivered the package to Hill, who police said accepted. As a result, FLPD narcotics detectives and members of the SWAT team served an anticipatory search warrant.
Detectives said they found the following during a search of Hill’s bedroom:
- Original package and its contents
- Additional narcotics
- AR-15
- 9mm handgun
- Multiple loaded magazines
- Loose ammo
- $3,436 in cash
Police said a check of the pistol revealed it was stolen from a Hialeah resident.
Hill, a convicted felon currently on pre-trial release for armed trafficking, was taken into custody.
He’s being charged with the following:
- 1 count of grand theft of a firearm
- 2 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
- 2 counts of armed trafficking in fentanyl 28 grams or more
