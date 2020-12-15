MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother made an emotional plea to the public on Tuesday to help police find the person who murdered her 17-year-old daughter Gabriela Aldana.

Gabriela was hanging out with friends in a parking lot two years ago when someone drove by and opened fire.

“She was there with her friends, there was some type of dispute that transpired that lead to the shooting,” explained Det. Jessica Alvarez. “Actually it was a long standing dispute that was unrelated to her.”

It was May 24, 2019 when Gabriela Aldana was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hookah Palace, at 11865 SW 26 Street in west Miami-Dade. It was 2:05 a.m. She was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center but she could not be saved.

At the time, police were looking for three males in a four-door black Mercedes Benz which witnesses saw speeding away from the plaza after the shooting.

At a news conference on Tuesday, her grieving mother pleaded for someone to come forward in order to bring closure and remind the public that Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information.

“So the total reward is now $15,000,” said Suzette Rice of Crime Stoppers.

Fifteen thousand dollars to rid the streets of the drive-by killers.

On the day of the shooting, her friend Diosnel Martell said that “She was a good girl. She was a beautiful girl. She gave no problems to anybody. She knew everyone inside the hookah.”

Others on the day of the shooting said the shots came from inside the vehicle involved.

The Hookah Palace owner said, “I’ve seen her outside in the parking lot.”

Another person said, “I’m afraid for my life because you can’t go outside because these people are still on the loose in the streets.”

Det. Alvarez says if you saw anything or know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.