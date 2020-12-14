OAKLAND PARK – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Oakland Park.
It happened Sunday afternoon at the Oakland Park Flea Market at NW 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.
Deputies say a fight broke out among several men and one of them was shot. He was killed on the scene.
Deputies say the suspects drove off in a black SUV.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami-Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Charged With Cocaine Trafficking
President Of Estefan Enterprises Frank Amadeo Dies At 57
Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Needed Surgery After 3rd-Degree Burns
The investigation is still active.
Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Paloosha at (954) 321-4226 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.