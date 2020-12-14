  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Oakland Park, Shooting

OAKLAND PARK – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Oakland Park.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Oakland Park Flea Market at NW 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Deputies say a fight broke out among several men and one of them was shot. He was killed on the scene.

Deputies say the suspects drove off in a black SUV.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami-Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Charged With Cocaine Trafficking
President Of Estefan Enterprises Frank Amadeo Dies At 57
Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Needed Surgery After 3rd-Degree Burns

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Paloosha at (954) 321-4226 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

 

 

CBSMiami.com Team

Comments