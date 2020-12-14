POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two inmates who escaped a Tennessee prison were captured Sunday in Pompano Beach.

Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen, were caught more than two days after they escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, according to authorities.

After escaping Friday morning, Brown and Osteen kidnapped an employee of the highway department in Fulton County, Kentucky, from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River, the sheriff’s office in Henry County, Tennessee, reported on its Facebook page.

The employee and his department truck were later found in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said.

Early Saturday, deputies found a Henry County resident who had been tied up in his home by the escapees. The sheriff’s office said the pair stole the resident’s red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck, which was spotted Sunday in South Florida.

Broward deputies and the SWAT team were called out.

People living in the neighborhood were told to stay inside for several hours.

Deputies caught Robert Brown first, then about an hour later, they tracked down Osteen.

“At approximately 10:45 am this morning Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano District deputies were alerted to a vehicle that was wanted with fugitives inside. Deputies immediately located the area and started searching for that vehicle. After several hours, deputies and detectives located two of the fugitives who then fled from them,” said BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard.

Both men had been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.

Brown, 36, is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen, 34, is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, authorities said. They face additional charges stemming from their escape from the minimum security annex of the prison in Tiptonville, Tennessee, authorities said.

