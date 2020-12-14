MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,452 new coronavirus infections and 138 additional deaths in the state.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,134,383.
Total deaths increased to 20,271.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.34%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.13%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,281 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 4,002.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 260,138.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.12%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.76%.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami-Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Charged With Cocaine Trafficking
One Man Killed In Shooting At Oakland Park Flea Market
President Of Estefan Enterprises Frank Amadeo Dies At 57
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 674 new cases and 6 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,747.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 120,840 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.53% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.44%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 18 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,839 cases and 28 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.05%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 8.88%.
You must log in to post a comment.