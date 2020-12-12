MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Frank Amadeo, President of Estefan Enterprises, passed away Saturday morning at his Brickell home after suffering a heart attack.
Amadeo was just 57 years old.
CBS4’s entertainment reporter Lisa Petrillo tweeted:
“So shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the passing of
@FrankAmadeo. He was pure kindness and love. He will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved him. Rest In Peace my friend. Sending healing prayers out to
@GloriaEstefan, @EmilioEstefanJr… He was their everything.”
