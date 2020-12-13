MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,958 new coronavirus infections and 84 additional deaths in the state.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,125,931.
Total deaths increased to 20,133.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.89%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.14%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,395 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 3,981.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 257,857.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.37%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.82%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 737 new cases and 11 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,741.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 120,166 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.19% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.51%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,821 cases and 28 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.41%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 9.10%.
