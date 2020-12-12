Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday morning shooting inside a Tamarac home.
Authorities said they received a call regarding a shooting at around 7:15 a.m. in the 9700 block of Northwest 83rd Street.
BSO did not release any other details about the shooting.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as soon as more details become available.
