MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,699 new coronavirus infections and 126 additional deaths in the state.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,106,396.
Total deaths increased to 19,977.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.90%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.08%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,120 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 3,959.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 253,403.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.91% while the 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 8.88%.
More from CBSMiami.com
Florida Man Finds Decomposing Body In Friend’s Trash Can
South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz Calls For Investigation Into Raid Of Fired COVID-19 Analyst
Reward Increased To $10,000 To Find Those Responsible In Killing Of Teen Gabriela Aldana In West Miami-Dade
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 2,084 new cases and 8 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,728.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 118,512 cases.
The single-day positivity rate decreased to 6.37% while the 14-day positivity rate increased to 7.56%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 7 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,770 cases and 28 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate increased to 10.08%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 8.96%.
You must log in to post a comment.