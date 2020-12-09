MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of 17-year-old Gabriela Aldana has increased to $10,000, Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday.

Aldana was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting outside the Hookah Palace in west Miami-Dade on Friday, May 24, 2019, at approximately 2:05 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police detectives are making a special plea for the public’s help in this case.

Police said Aldana was not the target in the shooting.

Authorities said they are looking for a four-door black Mercedes Benz sedan.

“The victim was in the parking lot of the shopping center when she was approached by an unknown vehicle, shots were fired from inside the vehicle striking the victim,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

The critically injured teen was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Witnesses say they saw a car speeding away from the plaza after the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Diosnel Martell, one of the victim’s friends, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that “She was a good girl, a beautiful girl, a very calm girl and sweet and she would not bother anybody. She was always out with her friends and nobody knows who could have done this. I am shocked. My sentiment goes out to the entire family. I want to say to all young kids that you only have one life and you can not play around with it. I have known her for year and I can tell you it hurts me very much.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).