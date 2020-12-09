MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is speaking out over the investigation into a fired state COVID-19 analyst.

In a statement, the congresswoman calls for an investigation into the raid of Rebekah Jones’ home.

Wasserman Schultz also says her office is exploring various options to investigate at the federal level.

The congresswoman released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Gov. DeSantis’ mishandling of the coronavirus in Florida has made him a global laughingstock and has caused so much needless suffering and death in our state. Now, beyond just deadly incompetence, it appears that he has chosen to abuse Florida’s law enforcement and judicial systems to persecute Rebekah Jones, a scientist who dared to critique his oft-maligned and suspect COVID-19 data. Given the timid complicity and lack of oversight from the Republican-controlled Legislature, the governor’s abuse of power must be investigated immediately by Florida’s relevant inspectors general. My office is also exploring various federal-level investigative options. Our state is in a public health emergency. And rather than use his executive power to protect Floridians, DeSantis abuses it to attack scientists who dare to sound the alarm about Florida’s inept, dangerous response and apparent manipulation of data. That is not leadership; it is autocratic repression.”

Jones is accused of hacking into a government messaging system and urging people to speak out about the state manipulating COVID-19 data.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘I Don’t Understand What Happened’: 70-Year-Old Miami Beach Man Clueless As To Why Stranger Attacked Him

‘I’m Not A Hacker’: Former Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones On Allegations Leading To Police Raid At Her Home

Report: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot While President Trump Prepares To Come To Florida