MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man told police he was driving on I-195 in Miami Beach just after midnight when he was shot multiple times by someone in an SUV that had pulled up beside his vehicle.

Authorities said it happened at around 12 a.m. Thursday when a black Mercedes sedan entered onto westbound I-195 from Alton Road.

The driver of the Mercedes told police that a silver SUV pulled up alongside it and someone in that vehicle fired multiple gunshots striking him.

The driver, who suffered several gunshot wounds in the left leg, made a U-turn towards Miami Beach and was able to flag down a Miami Beach Police Department officer on 41st Street.

The wounded man told police that he was coming from a private party in Miami Beach but did not have any altercations prior to the shooting.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

More from CBSMiami.com

Florida Man Finds Decomposing Body In Friend’s Trash Can

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz Calls For Investigation Into Raid Of Fired COVID-19 Analyst

Reward Increased To $10,000 To Find Those Responsible In Killing Of Teen Gabriela Aldana In West Miami-Dade

A passenger in the Mercedes was uninjured during the shooting.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.