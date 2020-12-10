MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Power & Light is doing what it can to give back to the community with the holiday season here.
On Thursday, FPL announced a $1 million donation to buy more than 1,600 laptops for students to use in rapid credentialing programs, so they have the tools and resources they need.
The programs offer students an opportunity to obtain high-value technical certificates and certifications in industries such as advanced manufacturing, transportation and health care.
It can take 20 weeks or less for students to complete those rapid credentialing programs.
