MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready for the first significant cold front of the season.

The coldest air since early March is on its way into South Florida Monday night as a cold front sweeps south through the state.

Along and ahead of the front, showers and a few thunderstorms were bringing brief downpours to parts of Miami-Dade and Broward as well as the Florida Keys.

Overnight Monday, the cold front will clear the area allowing much cooler and drier air to filter in on breezy northwest winds.

After highs in the mid-80s on Monday, readings will fall into the 50s and 60s tonight with highs under bright sunshine, struggling to climb above 70.

Readings will be even colder Tuesday night with lows in the 40s and 50s, the coldest air since March 1st of this year.

By later in the week temperatures warm back to near 80 before more showers and another cold front by week’s end.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the middle to even lower fifties especially inland away from the coast. By Wednesday afternoon, however, highs will be able to warm up above seventy degrees.

Wednesday night the breeze shifts back to the northeast which will put an end to the first chill of the season. Lows will be back above sixty degrees and highs return to the upper seventies.

Meteorological winter is December, January, and February. The astronomical start of winter is on December 21st.