MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One small business owner said his Miami restaurant was vandalized, and he caught it on camera.

Brian Mullins, who owns Ms. Cheezious in Miami, said four people showed up a little before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

They were not allowed in because they were not wearing masks, a policy clearly stated on the front of the building.

Mullins said they became angry and belligerent.

Surveillance video captured the four running off after breaking a pipe which serves as the water line to the restaurant.

Mullins said they only just recently opened to dine-in customers again, and have been working hard every day to stay afloat in this pandemic.

If you know who these people are, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.