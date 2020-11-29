MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One small business owner said his Miami restaurant was vandalized, and he caught it on camera.
Brian Mullins, who owns Ms. Cheezious in Miami, said four people showed up a little before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
They were not allowed in because they were not wearing masks, a policy clearly stated on the front of the building.
Mullins said they became angry and belligerent.
Surveillance video captured the four running off after breaking a pipe which serves as the water line to the restaurant.
Mullins said they only just recently opened to dine-in customers again, and have been working hard every day to stay afloat in this pandemic.
If you know who these people are, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
