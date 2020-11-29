MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A stretch of Calle Ocho in Little Havana is back open after a protest spilled into the streets.

An anti-communism demonstration took place in front of the Versailles restaurant Saturday afternoon.

The group had a permit for a 50-person rally, but many more showed up.

Police say despite the large crowd the protest was relatively peaceful.

“As of right now we can say that there are people here continue demonstrating in front of the Versailles restaurant, but everyone appears to be peaceful and they’re very joyous,” said Miami Police Kenia Fallat.

Several people were detained, but ultimately released.

The demonstration is in support of freedom of expression protests happening this week in Cuba.