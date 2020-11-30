MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 6,659 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of cases now stands at 999,319 across Florida, just shy of becoming the third state to reach one million cases.

Statewide, deaths rose by 98 to 18,834.

The single day positivity rate increased to 8.40% and the 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 7.41%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,,962 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 1 to reach 3,835.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 229,618.

The single day positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.81% while the 14-day positivity rate increased to 8.25%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 826 new cases and deaths rose by 5 to reach 1,664.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 107,524 cases.

The single day positivity rate increased to 8.56%, along with the 14-day positivity rate which rose to 7.04%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 28 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,381 cases and 27 deaths.

The single day positivity rate lowered to 7.58% and the 14-day positivity rate also went down slightly to 9.69%.