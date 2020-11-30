TALLAHASSSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Public school instruction will continue in-person and online this spring as coronavirus cases continue to increase across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday as Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried blasts the governor for his handling of the pandemic.

Appearing at Boggy Creek Elementary School in Kissimmee, DeSantis supported a new order by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran that will keep the online option available and provide protections for school-district funding.

Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, called DeSantis’ approach to the pandemic “bullish,” with “a lack of empathy that really is my greatest concern as we’ve gone through this pandemic.”

“Every community is going to be a little different. Every community is seeing different spikes,” Fried said on Monday. “Not giving that type of authority to the locals and not trying to show leadership on this has really been his downfall. He really has lost a lot of the public’s trust in dealing with this response.”

Since Nov. 15, the state has averaged more than 8,500 new coronavirus cases a day, the highest rate since late July.

Asked about requests to require Floridians to wear masks, DeSantis maintained his opposition to issuing such mandates.

“How has that worked out in the states that have done it? Has that stopped an outbreak in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan. What about New Jersey? What about all these states where you have an explosion in cases?” DeSantis replied. “So, I mean, at some point, does the observed experience matter? I’m opposed to mandates. Period. I don’t think they work.”

