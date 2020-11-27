  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, PBSO, Suspects Wanted

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspects wanted for construction rental equipment thefts, totaling in excess of $500,000.

Authorities say the suspects are wanted for thefts from Georgia to Miami.

Anyone that can identify these suspects are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

More from CBSMiami.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Extends Order Blocking Business Shutdowns
ME Releases Findings In Deaths Of Two People Found In Southwest Miami Dade Rental Home
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Rolling Back 20 Percent Of Her Salary
Teenage Girl Shot In Deerfield Beach

Comments