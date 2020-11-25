MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A week into her new position Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made a big announcement.
On Wednesday, the mayor announced she will roll back 20 percent of her mayoral salary.
“At this time of economic hardship for our community, we need to make sure we are using all County resources wisely to keep Miami-Dade on a stable financial footing,” she said a statement. “As chief administrator of the County, I’m doing my part to ensure we are putting resources where they are needed most.”
Levine Cava is the county’s first female Mayor.
One of her first actions was to appoint Dr. Peter Paige, who is the chief physician and Executive Vice President of Jackson Health System, as the county’s chief medical officer. He’ll help the county navigate a new normal through testing, tracing, and guidelines.
Levine Cava said her administration will also create a Response and Recovery Task Force that will draft a roadmap to battle the public health and economic problem. She also plans to help struggling businesses because of the pandemic.
