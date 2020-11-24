MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has released its findings in the deaths of two people found inside a short-term rental.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the bodies of 23-year-old Tyron Coleman and 26-year-old Jessica Moye were found after a cleaning crew went to the residence in the 9300 block of SW 136 Street, right next to the Falls Shopping Center, on November 17th.

The medical examiner’s office said Coleman died from multiple gunshot wounds, Moye died from a bullet wound to her head.

More from CBSMiami.com

Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Miami Beach Stabbing, But Search Still On For Man Known As ‘E’

Florida Man Jumps Into Action To Rescue Puppy From Alligator’s Jaws

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Temporarily Closing

Police have classified their deaths as homicides.

Neighbors in the area said they are not shocked.

“There was always parties being thrown. There are certain people types of people who live here. This is more of a family area,” said neighbor David Martinez. “We told them several times that we have a lot of complaints, so I am not shocked at all. So I am not shocked at all, we knew something was going to happen.”

If you know anything that can help detectives with this investigation, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.