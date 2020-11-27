Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Those planning to mail holiday gifts to family and friends are advised to do so early.
The U.S. Postal Service says the week of December 14th to 21st is expected to be the peak for shipping and delivery. Because of the demand, USPS is expanding Sunday deliveries in some areas.
Mail carriers will also be delivering “Priority Mail Express” packages on Christmas day for an extra charge.
If you are sending packages by First Class Mail, the recommended deadline is December 18th.
